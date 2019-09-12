Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 37,430 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,430 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Smart Global worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smart Global by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after buying an additional 112,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Smart Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Smart Global from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Smart Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $60,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen C. Dow purchased 17,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $537,187.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $357,998 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $724.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

