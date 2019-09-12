Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 29,688 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 835,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,304,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 357,270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 228,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 537,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,062. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.53. MFA FINL INC/SH has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 61.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

