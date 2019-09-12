Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 27,338 Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,338 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.84% of Monotype Imaging worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TYPE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of TYPE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.79. 18,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Monotype Imaging Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

