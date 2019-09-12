Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 338,566 Shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wesco Aircraft were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAIR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Wesco Aircraft in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Wesco Aircraft during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wesco Aircraft by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.75 to $11.05 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th.

Shares of WAIR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 79,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,185. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. Wesco Aircraft had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

