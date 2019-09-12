Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Flowserve worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1,211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

FLS traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 23,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,582. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

