Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Axon Enterprise worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 788.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,348,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858,554 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 825,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 735,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 125,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.59. 99,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,318. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.18, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.71. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $78,689.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.