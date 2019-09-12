Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCII traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.39. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.86 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

