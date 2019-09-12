Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,967 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,399,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,941,000 after acquiring an additional 473,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,111,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,606,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,708,000 after acquiring an additional 115,351 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,904,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,824,000 after acquiring an additional 607,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,608,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.87. 621,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,688. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

