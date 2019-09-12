Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 26,740 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Liberty Property Trust worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,387,000 after acquiring an additional 133,477 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 66.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 346,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 138,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 155,837 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

LPT traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 352,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,439. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.