Providence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for about 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Baxter International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,797 shares of company stock worth $1,370,513. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.71. 2,549,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $89.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

