Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,852,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,108,000 after buying an additional 526,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,027,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,613,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,758 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896,676 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,488 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,437,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,708,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

