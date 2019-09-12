ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36, 13,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 8,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.16% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

