ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Trading 1.9% Higher

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.02 and last traded at $74.43, 5,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.62% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

