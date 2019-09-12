ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Trading 1.9% Higher

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2019 // Comments off

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.02 and last traded at $74.43, 5,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.62% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped, formerly ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.