Profund Advisors LLC Sells 21,191 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,191 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.29.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.31. 7,570,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,511,075. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.