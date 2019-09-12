Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,761,755. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $137.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,797,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,440,775. The company has a market cap of $250.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

