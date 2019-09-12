Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen increased their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $137.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,146,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,229. The firm has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $139.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

