Profund Advisors LLC Has $95.28 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $95,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 55.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded up $20.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,843.55. 2,655,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,820.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,836.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total transaction of $4,480,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,921,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

