Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 484.9% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 58,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 48,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,999,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.57. 4,006,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,567. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.