Presidio Bank (OTCMKTS:PDOB) Stock Price Down 1%

Presidio Bank (OTCMKTS:PDOB) shares were down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

About Presidio Bank (OTCMKTS:PDOB)

Presidio Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to small and medium sized businesses in Northern California. The company offers checking accounts, savings/money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial lending solutions, such as business lines of credit, business term loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction and land loans, letters of credit, and personal loans for business owners/officers.

