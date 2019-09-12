Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.09, 9,191 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 168,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $67,102,000. Cowen Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,083,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 66.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 353,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 511.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 531,269 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $9,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

