PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Trading 6.9% Higher

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (OTCMKTS:PREKF) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $14.08, 778 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

