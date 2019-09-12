PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.33.

PPG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.17. 622,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.53. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

