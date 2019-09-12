POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO (BMV:PID) Shares Up 0.3%

POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO (BMV:PID) shares traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $16.15, 0 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.