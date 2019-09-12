Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on POWI. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 14.79%. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $101,788.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $1,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,569. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Power Integrations by 19.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Power Integrations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

