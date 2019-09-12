PostCoin Reaches Market Cap of $22,887.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. PostCoin has a total market cap of $22,887.00 and $2.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007065 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

