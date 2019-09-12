Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.45. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $492.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64.

In other Polymet Mining news, Director David Bruce Dreisinger sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$29,576.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at C$86.78. Insiders have sold 184,000 shares of company stock worth $94,330 in the last quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

