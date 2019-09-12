PolicyPal Network (PAL) Price Up 43% Over Last Week

PolicyPal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, PolicyPal Network has traded up 43% against the dollar. PolicyPal Network has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of PolicyPal Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolicyPal Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kyber Network, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PolicyPal Network Token Profile

PolicyPal Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PolicyPal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,823,675 tokens. PolicyPal Network’s official website is www.policypal.network . PolicyPal Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet . The Reddit community for PolicyPal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolicyPal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET

PolicyPal Network Token Trading

PolicyPal Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top, Kyber Network, CPDAX, DOBI trade and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolicyPal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolicyPal Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolicyPal Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

