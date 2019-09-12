Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.90, approximately 978,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,954,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

PS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.05.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $2,577,579.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $119,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,426 shares of company stock worth $4,177,217. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,164,000 after buying an additional 1,558,996 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,480,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

