Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.61.

NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. 2,736,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,808. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.47 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,435.09% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,731,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $2,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 56.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $666,000. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

