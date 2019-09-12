Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Director Michael Aaron Zakuta Acquires 10,000 Shares

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Director Michael Aaron Zakuta bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at C$42,420.

TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$4.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.19. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $429.92 million and a P/E ratio of 11.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

