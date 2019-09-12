Platinum Price Up 39.3% Today (PLAT)

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Platinum has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the US dollar. One Platinum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Platinum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00201113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.01144075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00086768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016407 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Platinum Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Platinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Platinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.