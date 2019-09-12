Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,188 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 44,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $40,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,367,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $208,212,000 after acquiring an additional 649,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,208,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,820,000 after acquiring an additional 334,024 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,386.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 168,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,711,000 after acquiring an additional 157,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,943,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $296,031,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.85.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.67. The stock had a trading volume of 74,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,623. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $189.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

