Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,715 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,709,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 469,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after buying an additional 68,216 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 194.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,189. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $111.78 and a 12-month high of $154.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

