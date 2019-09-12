Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 114 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $86,580,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.5% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 271.2% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.99. 474,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,253,137. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.56 and a 200 day moving average of $128.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

