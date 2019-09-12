Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EEFT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.11. 24,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,329. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EEFT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

