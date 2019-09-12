Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000.

TLT stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

