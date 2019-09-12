Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $600,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,151 shares in the company, valued at $50,123,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $126,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,454 shares of company stock worth $29,967,949. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.99 and a 52 week high of $161.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.