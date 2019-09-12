Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.9% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $58,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $168.63. 2,715,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,743. The company has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.