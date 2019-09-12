Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America set a $1,450.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $14.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,234.97. 1,581,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,165. The company has a market cap of $835.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,191.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,166.46. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

