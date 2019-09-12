Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $386.63. The company had a trading volume of 854,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.12 and a 200 day moving average of $342.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $393.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

