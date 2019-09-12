Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 81,083 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,083 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $41,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 39,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.58.

NYSE SPG traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,739,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.23. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $145.42 and a one year high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.25%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

