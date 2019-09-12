Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,467 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of International Paper worth $40,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,343,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,172,000 after buying an additional 1,784,970 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in International Paper by 11.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,561,000 after buying an additional 476,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in International Paper by 4,347.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 386,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,435,000 after buying an additional 384,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Paper by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,620,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,157,000 after buying an additional 370,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 209,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,242. International Paper Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

