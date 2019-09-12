Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,007,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,327,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of NCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 14.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,623,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,603,000 after acquiring an additional 321,560 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,099,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,683,000 after acquiring an additional 180,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 158,849 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 326.7% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 181,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 3,833.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 124,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,465. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark set a $40.00 price target on NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other NCR news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $934,765.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

