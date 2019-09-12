Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 64,940 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 64,940 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $44,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 72.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 136.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $94.74. 22,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,242. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.11.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

