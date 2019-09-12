Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 32,616 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,616 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Mercadolibre worth $43,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,622,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $615.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $609.00 to $729.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.69.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $11.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $572.43. 23,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $615.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.68. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $257.52 and a 1-year high of $698.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $545.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. Mercadolibre had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.24%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

