Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,763 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $28,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $2,101,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.19. The company had a trading volume of 710,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America cut PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

