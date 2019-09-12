Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 497.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,283 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Omnicom Group worth $33,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 249,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,622,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 116,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 141,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

In other Omnicom Group news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $81.08. 87,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

