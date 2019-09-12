Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.42 Million Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of PPL worth $36,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in PPL by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in PPL by 0.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 51,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Mizuho began coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.92. 261,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,703. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

In other news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

