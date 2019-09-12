Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $31.89 Million Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,634 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $31,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,280,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,808,000 after acquiring an additional 110,268 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Syneos Health by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 174,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,458,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124,438 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 35.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 789,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,312,000 after acquiring an additional 205,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 34,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,092. Syneos Health Inc has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

