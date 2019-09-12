Phonecoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Phonecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Phonecoin has a market cap of $11,391.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.01160845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Phonecoin

Phonecoin’s total supply is 110,404,509 coins and its circulating supply is 110,004,259 coins. The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space . Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

